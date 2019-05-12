Neighbourhood policing operation in Yeadon catches 70 traffic offences in one day

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in Yeadon and the surrounding areas conducted a special day of action on Saturday, May 11.

According to West Yorkshire Police's website, one of the neighbourhood priorities for Yeadon is to deal with road safety issues and speed reduction.

The NPT were joined by special constables, traffic officers and West Yorkshire Police's off road bike team for Operation Amblerland.

The aim of the operation was to crack down on road safety in the area and it resulted in 70 offences being dealt with.

45 drivers were given warnings over their speed for instances when they were travelling slightly over the limit.

In addition five drivers were given speeding tickets, meaning a fine and point on their license, nine were issued tickets for not wearing a seat belt and a further seven were given tickets for being on their mobile phones.

Officers seized one vehicle due to the driver not having insurance, another for having no MOT and a third after the driver was found to have no insurance and no license.

An arrest was made for dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of a bladed article and the driver's vehicle was seized for having no insurance.

Police also breathalysed nine drivers, all of which blew under the limit.

The force said: "We will be having more days of action like this in the coming weeks in different areas covered by the Outer North West Policing team."