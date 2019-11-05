Neighbour had his eyes gouged and suffered eight broken ribs in attacked by couple in Leeds street

The victim suffered eight broken ribs and had his eyes gouged during the assault on Wykebeck Road, Osmondthorpe.

David Lawrence carried out the attack on the man in front of his own children.

Lawrence, 37, then encouraged his partner Rosie McGlade to join in by kicking and stamping on the victim.

David Lawrence gouged neighbour's eyes and broke his ribs during street attack on Wykebeck Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence was jailed for six years over the attack in April last year.

Mum-of-three Glade, 31, was given a suspended sentence over her role in the violence.

The pair were also made the subject of a restraining banning them from Wykebeck Road.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim had known the couple for a number of years before the incident and there had been "animosity" between them.

The victim had been threatened by the pair on previous occasions and they had also threatened to harm members of his family.

David McGonigal, prosecuting, said Lawrence was playing out in the street with his children when he saw the victim.

Lawrence said to the man: "Come here, I want a word with you."

The man tried to ignore Lawrence but the defendant approached him and grabbed him in a headlock.

Lawrence pulled him to the ground and gouged his eyes with his thumbs.

McGlade then came out into the street and kicked and stamped on the victim while Lawrence punched him.

Lawrance shouted encouragement to McGlade during the assault.

The victim was treated in hospital for the rib injuries and damage to his eye.

He provided a victim statement to the court describing how he need professional help to get over the psychological trauma of the attack.

Mr McGonigal said: "He wants the court to know that he was deeply distressed and suffered trauma as a result of the attack."

Lawrence, of Shakespeare Street, Harehills, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on the day he was due to go on trial.

McGlade, of Wykebeck Road, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Lawrence has previous convictions for robbery and drugs offences.

Hunter Gray, for Lawrence, said his client suffered from mental health problems.

Mr Gray said Lawrence believed he was being followed by the victim and had previously been kidnapped by him but there was no evidence to support his claims.

Michael Walsh, for McGlade, said her three children would suffer if she was sent to custody.

Lawrence sobbed throughout the hearing when he appeared in court via a videolink from Armley Jail.;

Jailing Lawrence, Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "Your remorse is simply for the predicament you are in."

Describing the effect on the victim, the judge said: "You caused him great harm and distress. He had problems breathing and moving for several weeks.

"He says he barely leaves the house.

"Most of the time he stays indoors, stressed and scared."

McGlade was handed a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The judge told her: "You thoroughly deserve to go to prison. You behaved in the most appalling way."