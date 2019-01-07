Naked man exposed himself to woman on Stray in Harrogate

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for information after a naked exposed himself to a woman on the Stray in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened in the Tewitwell area of the Stray in Harrogate.

It happened at 8pm on Wednesday January 2, but police only released details today (Jan 7)."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for any persons in the area at the time that may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour."

The man is described as white, aged between 50 and 60 and around 5ft 9in tall.

Police said he had facial stubble , a hairy chest and and a "beer belly."

He was wearing a black baseball cap.

Call North Yorkshire Poluce on 101, quoting crimer reference number 12190001152