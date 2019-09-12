Naked man detained after police called to reports that he stripped off on Briggate

Police have detained a man who stripped off on Briggate at lunchtime on Thursday.

Officers were called to reports of a naked man.

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act and he is being taken to hospital to be assessed, police confirmed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a naked man on Briggate.

"Officers attended.

"Officers detained him and he is being taken to hospital to be assessed."

One witness said: "The dude just stripped off.

"He chucked his phone and his clothes on the floor and walked up New Briggate naked.

"It was outside the Grand Theatre."