Naked man detained after police called to reports that he stripped off on Briggate

Police have detained a man who stripped off on Briggate at lunchtime on Thursday.
Officers were called to reports of a naked man.
The man was detained under the Mental Health Act and he is being taken to hospital to be assessed, police confirmed.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a naked man on Briggate.
"Officers attended.
"Officers detained him and he is being taken to hospital to be assessed."
One witness said: "The dude just stripped off.
"He chucked his phone and his clothes on the floor and walked up New Briggate naked.
"It was outside the Grand Theatre."