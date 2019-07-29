Murderers facing up to 30 years behind bars over Leeds gangland shooting of Christopher Lewis

Have your say

Two men are facing life sentences after being found guilty of murdering a dad on the doorstep of his home in Leeds in a gang-related revenge shooting.

Jonathan Gledhill and Steven Grey face up to 30 years each behind bars over the cold-blooded killing of Christopher Lewis.

Jonathan Gledhill helped stalk Christopher Lewis through the streets. He was also found guilty of murder

Mr Lewis was shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 last year.

Gledhill was today found guilty of murder by a majority verdict after the jury deliberated for almost 22 hours.

On Friday, Steven Grey was unanimously found guilty of murdering Mr Lewis.

Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, fired the fatal shot which struck 24-year-old Mr Lewis in the head.

Gledhill, of Dib Lane, Roundhay, helped Grey by stalked Mr Lewis through the streets moments before the murder.

Three others - Denzil Browne (Junior), Owen Clarke and Lewis Pearce - were also found guilty of a charge of assisting an offender.

Pearce 27, of no fixed address, Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, helped the killers get away from the Chapeltown area after the killing.

Mr Lewis's family and friends were in the public gallery throughout the whole of the seven-week trial.

His mother, Mary Houston, wept as the final guilty verdict was announced.

All five defendants will be sentenced tomorrow.

The court heard Grey and Gledhill face minimum terms of up to 30 years in prison as the murder involved the use of a firearm.

The trial heard how Mr Lewis was a member of notorious Chapeltown drug dealing gang who call themselves the Flock.

The shooting took place three days after Flock members were involved in a violent clash with some of the defendants in Leeds city centre.

It is the second time a member of the Flock has been murdered in a shooting in the city.

Raheem Wilks died after being shot at a barbers in Headingley in January 2017.

Jurors heard how the FLock "openly advertised" their involvement in the class A drugs trade and their use of firearms - usually on social media.

A police officer with expert knowledge of gang activity in that area of Leeds estimated the The Flock had around 50 members.