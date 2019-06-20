Murder trial witness tells jury of injuries she suffered trying to stop attack at Christmas Day party

Have your say

A woman told a murder trial jury she received leg injuries as she tried to stop a man being attacked at a Christmas Day party

Marta Kiedynk told Leeds Crown Court how she suffered bruises to her leg when she attempted to stop a man kicking Maksym Polomka as he lay on the in the street.

Maksym Polomka suffered fatal stab wounds to head, neck and body during incident at Christmas party in Robb Street, Beeston

Mr Polomka died after receiving stab wounds to his head, neck and body during the incident outside the house on Robb Street, Beeston, in the early hours of Boxing Day last year.

Tomasz Dybicz, 29, and Pawel Stragowski, 28, are on trial accused of murder.

Ms Kiedynk said she had been at the party and fell asleep on a sofa but awoke to the sound of "thuds and screams."

She said she went outside and saw a "melee" involving several people.

Forensic officers investigating after death of Maksym Polomka

Ms Kiedynk said she saw Mr Polomka laid on his back on the ground and not moving.

Speaking through a Polish interpreter, she said: "The blond one (Stragowski) came up to him and started kicking him and Maksym was already laying down."

The witness told the court she tried to pull the attacker away and received bruises to her leg.

She told the court the attacker left in a car after the attack.

The jury, now down to a panel of 11 members, have heard how neighbours called police in the early hours of the morning after hearing shouting and screaming in the street.

Mr Polomka was taken to hospital but pronounced dead at 4.33am that morning.

Peter Moulson, QC, said Mr Polomka and a group of others, including the defendants, had been to a Christmas Day party at a house on Wooler Avenue, Beeston.

Some then left that party to go to Dybicz's house nearby on Robb Street to continue the festive celebrations.

The court has heard how violence erupted when Mr Pololmka argued with his girlfriend.

The prosecution claims both defendants used knives to attack Mr Polomka outside the property.

Stragowski, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, and Dybicz, of Robb Street, Beeston, plead not guilty to murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

The trial continues.