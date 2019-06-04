'Murder of Leeds man Christopher Lewis linked to killing of fellow Flock gang member Raheem Wilks who was gunned down at barbers'

Have your say

A man blasted to death on his doorstep was a member of the same gang as a man who was murdered in a shooting at a barbers in Leeds two years ago.

Jurors heard Raheem Wilks - murdered in January 2017 - was also a member of The Flock to which Christopher Lewis belonged.

Jaydn Manners was convicted of the murder of Raheem Wilks

Leeds Crown Court heard earlier today how Mr Lewis, 24, was shot in the head on the doorstep of his home in Chapeltown on August 1 last year.

Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch, QC, described to the court how the fatal shooting was linked to the murder of Mr Wilks.

He said: "Raheem wilks was targeted because he was a member of a Chapeltown criminal gang called The Flock.

"Christopher Lewis was also an active member of The Flock.

"The Flock are, and were, a cohesive criminal gang and they promoted themselves as violent and not to be messed with.

"Most of the defendants knew Christopher Lewis and knew he was a member of The Flock."

Mr Enoch told the jury how Jaydn Manners and two other men - Keal Richards and Tremaine Wisdom - were convicted of the murder of Mr Wilks.

He added: "The defendant's themselves were very much anti-Flock. Very much like Jayden Manners.

The prosecutor said Flock members liked to "wallow in their activities."

He said graffiti relating to the The Flock was on walls in Chapeltown and members had a distinctive hand gesture in which they make the letter 'F'.

Jurors were shown a photograph of Mr Lewis making the hand gesture.

The prosecutor said: "Those involved in this criminal activity form associations.

"Inevitably there is rivalry between them. Sometimes intense rivalry.

"It is all part of the game. All part of the buzz. All part of the vying for status.

"A credo of retribution when someone wrongs you.

"It is not always proportionate retribution.

"It tends to escalate as it did here.

"Police are kept out of it. The disputes are settled in such a way that a message is sent out to rival groups."

Jonathan Gledhill, 38, of Dib Lane, Roundhay; Denzil Brown (Senior). 49, of Parkfield Court, Morley and Steven Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, plead not guilty to murder.

Lewis Pearce, 27, of no fixed address; Denzil Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Owen Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, deny deny assisting an offender.

The trial continues.