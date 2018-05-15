Murder investigation begins after Leeds woman found dead in her home

Police have launched a murder investigation after a Leeds woman was found dead at her home in Middlesbrough.

Officers were called at 8.20pm last night to a house on The Avenue in Linthorpe, where a 34-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland Police today named the woman as Jessica Patel, who was originally from the Leeds area.

A post mortem examination has taken place, but the cause of her death is not being released at this time for investigative reasons.

Detective Superintendent Tariq Ali, of Cleveland Police, said: “A woman has been murdered in her home. At this stage of the investigation we are not able to say much more than this, other than that a team of dedicated officers and specialist staff are now working hard to get to the facts.

“When a murder takes place in our community, perhaps even near our own homes, we aren’t deaf to the fear and worry this causes.

"As soon as we can say more about this crime, we will say more, but please be assured that our neighbourhood teams are increasing patrols in the area and are out and about, happy to speak to anyone to offer reassurance and talk directly to local people.”

No arrests have been made at this stage, the force said this afternoon.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around The Avenue, particularly between the junctions with The Crescent and Lancaster Road, yesterday evening to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 85888.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.