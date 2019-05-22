Murder accused remanded to appear before Leeds Crown Court over death of Sarah Henshaw

A man has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court charged with the murder of a woman found dead in Armley.

Kileo Mbega, 31, has appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court charged the murder of Sarah Henshaw.

The 40-year-old was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building, Athlone Grove, on February 11 this year.

Mbega is also charged with one count of fraud by false misrepresentation.

No pleas were entered and the case was committed to Leeds Crown Court.

Mbega was remanded in custody until the next hearing on Friday.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard earlier this month that Ms Henshaw suffered blunt force head injuries.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach told the inquest opening: "As a result of concerns raised police attended at the address to find the deceased unresponsive with paramedics in attendance.

"She had noticeable head injuries and an electric cord around her neck. "

Mr Leach said Home Office pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall conducted a post mortem and gave his provisional view of cause of death as blunt force head trauma and neck compression.

Dr Lyall said results of toxicology tests were pending.

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed pending the outcome of police enquiries.

YEP readers paid tribute to Ms Howard following the tragedy.