Murder accused makes first court appearance over fatal stabbing in Bramley Leeds

A man has appeared in court charged with murder over a fatal stabbing incident in Bramley.

Dean Anthony Dagless, of Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today over the death of St John Lewis.

The scene of the incident in Broadlea Terrace

Mr Lewis, 47, died following an incident on Broadlea Terrace, Bramley on Tuesday afternoon (February 26).

Dagless is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

No pleas were entered during the brief hearing.

The case was committed to Leeds Crown Court where Dagless will appear on Monday, March 4.

Defendants charged with murder usually appear before the Crown court 24 hours after the magistrates court hearing.

Daglass is unable to appear tomorrow (Friday) as the court is closed for a judges' seminar.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service just after 3pm after they had been called to reports of a man with a stab wound on Broadlea Terrace.

Mr Lewis, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday, received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

On Wednesday, Mr Lewis' father spoke of his shock and sadness over his son's death.

He said: "We all have to die, but to die like that is terrible. It is so unfair. He was such a nice guy, I loved him so much.

"God knows how much he must have suffered to be stabbed like that."

"He was a gentleman who was very keen to help people. He wouldn't hurt a fly."

He added that his son worked as a chef at a pizza takeaway in the city and doted on his three dogs, Charlie, Delta and Luna.

