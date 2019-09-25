Murder accused due in court to enter plea over death of Castleford woman Rebecca Simpson

Have your say

A man is due to appear in court this morning for a plea hearing after being charged with the murder of a woman in Castleford.

Ricky Knott, 32, is expected to appear before Leeds Crown Court over the death 30-year-old Rebecca Simpson.

Ms Simpson died in hospital on Monday August 26 after being found with serious head injuries at a property on Smawthorne Grove.

It will be Knott's second Crown court appearance.

Knott, of Arnside Close, Castleford, did not enter a plea at an earlier hearing on September 2, when he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality.

A provisional trial date has been set for January 20 next year should the defendant enter a not guilty plea.

Any trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

Knott, who is remanded in custody, is listed to appear before the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, at 9.45am.