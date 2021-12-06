Kelly Hubbard took action to appeal the sentences of the men convicted of murdering her son Bradley Gledhill in Batley last year.

Usman Karolia, 20, Raja Nawaz, 19, Ahmed Karolia, 24, Nabeel Naseer, 19, Nikash Hussain, 17, and Irfan Hussain, 18, carried out the violent attack on June 21, 2020.

All six men were convicted of Bradley’s murder and have now had their sentences increased following an intervention by the then Solicitor General.

Kelly Hubbard, mum of Bradley Gledhill who was stabbed to death in Batley in June 2020

While Kelly hoped all six would be made to serve longer terms in prison, she did not expect the combined 28 years that have been added.

"Never in a million years did I expect it to be that much," she said.

"I'm relieved, to be honest.

"No amount will ever be enough but the first time round, it made a mockery.

"At least now, I can see there has been some form of justice."

Today (Monday), following a joint hearing, the Court of Appeal increased the sentences as follows:

Usman Karolia – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years (an increase of six years).

Ahmed Karolia – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years (an increase of five years).

Raja Nawaz – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years (an increase of four years).

Nabeel Naseer – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years (an increase of five years).

Irfan Hussain – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years (an increase of five years).

Nikash Hussain – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years (an increase of three years).

After the joint hearing at the Court of Appeal, the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP, said: “These men brutally and senselessly attacked their victims, taking the life of Bradley Gledhill.