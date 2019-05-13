Mum jailed for driving around Leeds city centre with fake driving licence she ordered online

Have your say

A woman showed police a fake Lithuanian driving licence after being stopped in a car in Leeds city centre.

Marina Kuzmina admitted that she had ordered the document online and used it to enable her to drive in the UK.

Leeds Crown Court

A court heard how the 35-year-old may have carried out the deception for years after moving to the UK from Lithuania in 2004.

Kuzmina was jailed for two months after pleading guilty to possession of an identity document with improper intent.

Leeds Crown Court heard police stopped Kuzmina as she was driving a Saab in Park Square on April 1 this year.

She was asked to produce a driving licence and showed them the document, claiming she had passed her driving test in Lithuania.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Kuzmina admitted to officers when interviewed that she was not entitled to drive in this country.

She said she had ordered the Lithuanian licence online but had never taken a driving test in her home country.

The court heard the defendant had made no attempt to obtain a UK driving licence.

Marcus Waite, mitigating, said Kuzmina, of Newlands Avenue, Bradford, was a mother of two and the carer for her disabled husband.

He said she had pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Sentencing Kuzmina, The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, said: "This was a deliberate act over many months, if not years.

"You had used the licence over a prolonged period.

"You made no attempt to comply with the law to obtain a driving licence or obtain insurance.

"In those circumstances people who behave in that way can expect to go to custody."

Kuzmina was also banned from driving for nine months.