Muin Ahmed, from Beeston, was last seen on Monday, May 8, and there are concerns for his welfare. Detectives from Leeds District CID have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

He previously went missing in April and was found in Aberdeen in Scotland. He is described as Asian, 5ft 10ins tall, slim build, with black hair.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1025 of May 10 or online.