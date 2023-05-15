Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Muin Ahmed: Police renew appeal for missing Leeds teenager who has previously travelled as far as Scotland

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 15-year-old boy from Leeds who has been missing for a week.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 15th May 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:50 BST

Muin Ahmed, from Beeston, was last seen on Monday, May 8, and there are concerns for his welfare. Detectives from Leeds District CID have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

He previously went missing in April and was found in Aberdeen in Scotland. He is described as Asian, 5ft 10ins tall, slim build, with black hair.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1025 of May 10 or online.

Muin Ahmed, from Beeston, was last seen on Monday, May 8