Motorcyclist who fled scene of crash found in serious condition

A motorcyclist who fled the scene of a crash which left a woman trapped in a car has been found by police in a serious condition.
The crash between the motorbike and a Vauxhall Insignia car on Middleton Park Circus in Leeds at 1.39pm on Tuesday, September 10.
The 31-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall trapped in the car and was rescued by fire crews.
She was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.
A male passenger on the Honda motorbike was also taken to hospital with a broken leg.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed at the time that the driver of the motorbike had fled the scene.
Today, police confirmed that the 20-year-old driver was found a short time after fleeing the scene with serious injuries.
His injuries were not considered life-threatening and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no arrests have been made.
Enquires are ongoing into the incident.
-> Man seriously injured in Leeds city centre attack after row in Greek Street bar