Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit by car near Armley Park in Leeds
A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leeds.
It happened at about 9.10pm on Saturday October 16 near Armley Park.
A black Honda motorbike crashed with a dark-coloured hatchback car at the junction of Armley Ridge Road and Moorfield Road.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 6254 Varley at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 13210531779.
