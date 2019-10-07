Most vulnerable in Leeds are hit by cruel ‘mate crime’ exploitation

VULNERABLE people at risk from criminals who befriend and exploit them, are speaking out against a form of hate crime which targets ‘easy prey victims’ in our city.

People with learning disabilities, mental health problems or substance abuse issues are specifically befriended by people who want to groom them and subsequently gain their trust.

Beckie Hainsworth, assistant manager of the LEEP1 project, in Leeds.

They then abuse and exploit their victims physically, emotionally, sexually or financially, under the guise of their fake friendship.

And as Hate Crime Awareness Week approaches from 12 October, a Leeds support group for people with learning disabilities says ‘mate crime’ is rife among its members.

Beckie Hainsworth, of Leeds People First (Leep1), a self advocacy group which encourages people to speak up for themselves, said: “People with learning disabilities can be extremely vulnerable. Some of our members have experience of this when they are befriended by fake friends, who then go on to exploit them for their own gain. It can be very distressing.”

And so called ‘mate crime’ can be extreme; as it was for Leeds teenager Angela Pearce, a vulnerable and trusting 18-year-old from East End Park, who was struggling with her mental health.

Olivia and Clare, who have been victims of Mate Crime, at Cafe Leep in Leeds.

She was tortured for days on end in a Leeds flat by a feral gang, who ‘befriended’ her before she was humiliated, killed and buried in a shallow grave in 1998.

According to Mencap, 90 per cent of people with a learning disability in the UK say they have been bullied or harassed.

There are approximately 1.4 million people in Britain identified as having a learning disability and a national survey found that almost three in four people living with autism and learning disabilities had experienced hate crime.

Mate crime victim Clare, who has bravely told the Yorkshire Evening Post about her horrific experience of mate crime.

Today, the Yorkshire Evening Post hears from Clare Smith* who suffered after being duped by some new mates.

Clare, 33, tells how a couple befriended her in a Leeds city centre pub, pretending to be her new mates, before getting her drunk, violently assaulting her and stealing cash from her pocket.

Stop Hate UK, a Leeds-based national charity, which supports people suffering from hate crime, says it is time that mate crime was recognised for the grooming and coercive nature it thrives upon, as it can often remain ‘hidden’.

Rose Simkins, chief executive of Stop Hate UK, said: “We know that mate crime offences are prevalent. For some with learning disabilities and mental health issues it can be an everyday occurrence.

Mum Irene Simmons holding a picture of Angela Pearce, who was killed in Leeds in 1998.

“One of the challenges is that the words ‘mate crime’ really play it down. There is no mate involved, it is grooming and coercive behaviour, which can lead to robbery, assaults, violence rape and even murder.”

Ms Simkins said that victims can often feel they have made a real friend but it quickly becomes an unequal relationship.

“There is so much we still need to do. Professionals involved need to look out for inappropriate behavior and for the vulnerable people themselves, when something doesn’t feel right, they need to tell someone,” she added.

The Leep1 project, which supports people with learning disabilities, is taking a hard-hitting play called ‘Real Friends’ into primary schools, to warn of the dangers and raise awareness.

Assistant manager Ms Hainsworth explains: “Because our members have been victims of this crime, we are visiting schools across Leeds and raising awareness, with some victims acting the parts.

Rose Simkins, chief executive of Stop Hate UK.

“We developed the drama with Bright Sparks Theatre Arts Company and have real life experiences within the performance, which makes it all the more moving.”

The play is interactive with engagement from pupils, who are asked to offer solutions to problems.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Inspector Chris Matthews said: “‘Mate crime’ is often under reported due to the circumstances of the victims not knowing that they are in fact victims.

“We work hard to promote the issue and encourage reporting through conferences and various other channels, however, the partnership approach is key, particularly through third sector organisations that are closely linked to the community.”

He said the force was working to raise awareness as West Yorkshire Hate Crime Awareness Week approached.

Chief Insp Matthews added: “Some of the signs that may suggest that a person is a victim of mate crime includes changes in routine, behaviour, appearance, finances or a household. Unexplained injuries, losing weight, bills not being paid and not being with usual networks of friends or family are also indicators.

“Likewise, being short of money, involvement in sexual abuse and doing what they are told to by a friend should also be recognised as potential identifiers.”

One woman's experience of mate crime

Clare Smith, * 33, was befriended by some ‘new mates’ after she went into Leeds shopping on her own.

Clare, from Leeds, who struggles with her mental health and also has a learning disability, said: “I went into Leeds and then to a pub for a drink and a couple asked if they could sit with me at the table and they were very friendly. They wanted to be my friends and were really nice at first.

“We were having fun and they invited me back to their home for a drink, but then things turned bad.

“They wanted money for more booze and I said no, but they started searching my pockets. They took my £90 cash so I stuck up for myself and told them to stop, but she head-butted me and she had a knife. I tried to fight back and push her away but they took my money. It was awful. I was scared.”

Since the incident, for which no one was ever prosecuted, Clare says she is extremely careful who she talks to and where she goes. It has knocked her confidence.

“Because I don’t have a physical disability people don’t often realise I sometimes struggle. I am in a good place now, but it has made me wary,” added Clare.

* name has been changed

What is Mate Crime?

Mate Crime is a form of hate crime which can become a very serious form of abuse.

It is defined as the exploitation, abuse or theft from any person at risk from those they consider to be their friends.

Those that commit such abuse or theft are often referred to as ‘fake friends’.

People with disabilities, particularly those with learning disabilities, are often the targets of this type of crime. In some cases victims of mate crime have been badly harmed or even killed.

There are different forms of mate crime, for example theft or financial abuse; physical assault/abuse; harassment or emotional abuse; sexual assault or abuse.

Help and Support:

Contact Stop Hate UK at stophateuk.org or call the 24 hour helpline on 0800 138 1625.

For further information or advice you can visit the West Yorkshire Police website.

More details about Leeds People First (LEEP1) support group at leep1.co.uk