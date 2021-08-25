West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the store in Windsor Court at 3.4am on Wednesday, August 25.

Fire engines attended from Hunslet and Morley stations.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the fire.

The Specsavers in Windsor Court, Morley, has closed due to a fire. Photo: Google.

The shop is now expected to remain closed for several weeks due to the significant damage, the store said.

Store partner, ophthalmic director Chris Smith, says: "The safety of our colleagues and customers is always our priority so we are extremely grateful that no one was hurt in the blaze.

"We are, of course, devastated at the loss of our store, which has served the community of Morley for nearly 20 years.’

A statement on the Specsavers website reads: "We are sad to report that we will be closed indefinitely as a result of a fire in the store.

"Rest assured, we will be reopening as soon as we can but it’s likely to be several weeks.