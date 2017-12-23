Search

Morley attempted murder: Man arrested in Birstall after woman stabbed

The woman was stabbed inside a house in Baker Street, Morley. Picture: Google
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Morley.

Officers were sent to an address in Baker Street at around 11.10am yesterday following a report that a woman had been stabbed.

A West Yorkshire Poliec spokesman said: "The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a serious but stable condition."

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was arrested at hotel in Birstall a short time later.

He is being held in police custody.

The spokeswoman added: "Scenes remain in place whilst enquiries continue."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Leeds District CID via 101 quoting 13170596462.

