More than £200,000 of cannabis plants seized in West Yorkshire

Police seized 200 cannabis plants in West Yorkshire. Photo provided by Wakefield North East and Rural

Officers attended an address in Agbrigg area of Wakefield on Monday, November 4.

Inside they located a cannabis farm with approximately 200 cannabis plants.

The plants were seized.

Police praised the community for providing intelligence on the cannabis farm.

"This was a great result and shows that information gained from the community develops good results. Over £200k in street value taken off the streets.

"Please keep the information coming even if you feel it is not immediately being acted on. There are times where we won't act on something due to it fitting into a bigger picture."