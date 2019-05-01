Mohammed 'Meggy' Khan and Tony 'Granty' Grant jailed for life for brutal murder of father-of-three

Two men who 'brutally' and 'cowardly' murdered a much-loved family man have been caged for more than 40 years.

Mohammed Nisar Khan and Tony Grant were found guilty on Wednesday of murdering Amriz Iqbal, 40, who died after being hit by a Kia Sedona before being brutally attacked.

Amriz Iqbal was murdered after being struck by a Kia Sedona driven by Khan and Grant in Bradford last year.

The horrific killing took place on Sandford Road in Bradford on October 3 last year.

During an emotional trial lasting several weeks, Bradford Crown Court heard how Khan, 41, and Grant, 39, also hit Adnan Ahmed when they drove at and struck Mr Iqbal, a father of three.

Khan, who is also known by the alias 'Meggy', 41, of Holme Lane, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 26 years at the court, with his sentence including a discretionary life sentence for the attempted murder of Mr Ahmed.

Grant, known to many by the alias 'Granty', 39, of Queens Road, received life with a minimum of 17 years for the murder.

Salman Ismail, 31, was also jailed for 17 years for arson and perverting the course of justice.

The court heard during the course of the trial how a third defendant, Salman Ismail, later that evening firebombed a petrol station on Whitehall Road, Birkenshaw, which had CCTV which may have helped detectives.

The same petrol station was later subjected to an attempted robbery, where armed men made demands for CCTV footage.

READ MORE: Man summonsed to court to face manslaughter charge following death of six-year-old Stanley Metcalf

Ismail, 31, of West Street, Undercliffe, was found guilty of arson and perverting the course of justice and received 17 years in prison.

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott said: “Our sympathies remain with the family of Amriz Iqbal and we hope this outcome will give them some comfort as they continue to try and rebuild their lives without him.

“Amriz lost his life in such horrific circumstances and these men will now be spending a long time in prison, where they will be able to reflect on their actions which were both cowardly and brutal.

“This has been a complex investigation and I would like to thank everyone involved whose efforts have brought it to a successful conclusion.”