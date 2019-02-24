Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Leeds and West Yorkshire

Picture courtesy of West Yorkshire Police
Picture courtesy of West Yorkshire Police

These are the mobile speed camera locations for this week, as published by West Yorkshire Police and various local councils, from week commencing Monday, 25 February.

Pictures are from Google Street View.

Abbey Road, Kirkstall Abbeydale Way to De Lacy Mount

Abbey Road, Kirkstall Abbeydale Way to De Lacy Mount

B6157 Bradford Road, Stanningley Old Road to Foundry Lane

B6157 Bradford Road, Stanningley Old Road to Foundry Lane

A643 Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley, Leeds A650 to Asquith Avenue

A643 Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley, Leeds A650 to Asquith Avenue

A657 Carr Road, Calverley Thornhill Drive to Fraser Road

A657 Carr Road, Calverley Thornhill Drive to Fraser Road

A653 Dewsbury Road, Beeston. Waincliffe Mount & Southerly most J/W A6110

A653 Dewsbury Road, Beeston. Waincliffe Mount & Southerly most J/W A6110

A58 Easterly Road, Leeds Upland Road to Oakwood Lane Roundabout

A58 Easterly Road, Leeds Upland Road to Oakwood Lane Roundabout

A660 Headingley Lane, Victoria Road to St. Michaels Road

A660 Headingley Lane, Victoria Road to St. Michaels Road

A65 Kirkstall Road, Leeds Gilbert Mount to Redcote Lane

A65 Kirkstall Road, Leeds Gilbert Mount to Redcote Lane