Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Leeds and West Yorkshire Picture courtesy of West Yorkshire Police These are the mobile speed camera locations for this week, as published by West Yorkshire Police and various local councils, from week commencing Monday, 25 February. Pictures are from Google Street View. Abbey Road, Kirkstall Abbeydale Way to De Lacy Mount B6157 Bradford Road, Stanningley Old Road to Foundry Lane A643 Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley, Leeds A650 to Asquith Avenue A657 Carr Road, Calverley Thornhill Drive to Fraser Road A653 Dewsbury Road, Beeston. Waincliffe Mount & Southerly most J/W A6110 A58 Easterly Road, Leeds Upland Road to Oakwood Lane Roundabout A660 Headingley Lane, Victoria Road to St. Michaels Road A65 Kirkstall Road, Leeds Gilbert Mount to Redcote Lane