Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Leeds and West Yorkshire from the week commencing Monday 11 February.
1. B6380
B6380 Beacon Road, Bradford: between Stephen Road and Wibsey roundabout
2. A650
A650 Bradford Road, Frizinghall: between Emm Lane and Otley Road
3. A6177
A6177 Mayo Avenue: between Manchester Road and Rooley Lan
4. A657
A657 Leeds Road, Thackley: between Crooked Lane and Cross Road
