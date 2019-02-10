Picture courtesy of West Yorkshire Police Facebook

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Leeds and West Yorkshire

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Leeds and West Yorkshire from the week commencing Monday 11 February.

Pictures from Google Street View.

B6380 Beacon Road, Bradford: between Stephen Road and Wibsey roundabout

A650 Bradford Road, Frizinghall: between Emm Lane and Otley Road

A6177 Mayo Avenue: between Manchester Road and Rooley Lan

A657 Leeds Road, Thackley: between Crooked Lane and Cross Road

