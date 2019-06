Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a woman last seen in Leeds city centre.

Margaret Hawthorne, 70, last seen in Leeds centre in the afternoon of Friday, June 21.

She is described as white, with grey/blonde waist-length hair.

Margaret is short and has a small build.

She was last seen wearing a black duffle coat and black trousers

Police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with log 1726.