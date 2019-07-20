Missing two-year-old girl in Scarborough found safe and well by police

Have your say

Police are urgently searching for a missing two-year-old girl in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing two-year-old girl in the Eastfield area of Scarborough.

Little Luna is wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn on it and pink leggings.

She went missing from a house in Herdborough Road at about 1pm. She has brown hair.

Any sightings should be reported via 999 immediately.

UPDATE: Missing Luna has been found safe and well as of 1.45pm. Officers have issued thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.