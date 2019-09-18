Missing man believed to be in Leeds as police warn not to approach

Have your say

Officers are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who is believed to be in Leeds - after warning not to approach him.

Kai Palmer, 33, from Doncaster was last seen yesterday, Tuesday September 17th at 10.30am near to Marshgate in Doncaster town centre.

Kai is described as being 5ft 10ins, of a slim build with very short blond hair.

He was last seen wearing very loose jeans that were worn low, a grey top, black boots and was holding a grey bag.

The photograph shows Kai shortly before he was reported as missing.

Kai has connections to the Leeds area and officers believe he may have travelled there.

South Yorkshire Police said: "If you see Kai, please do not approach him but call 999.

"If you have information that could help officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 208 of 17 September."