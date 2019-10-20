Missing dog rescued by fire service after falling down 30ft slope in West Yorkshire Park

A missing dog was rescued by the fire service after falling down a 30ft slope in a West Yorkshire park.

Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

The dog - who had been missing overnight on Friday - was spotted by their owner in Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.

The dog had fallen 30ft down a steep slope and onto a ledge.

A technical rescue officer was used, with specialist line rescue crews assisting with the rescue.

The dog was safely rescued and reunited with its owner, the fire service confirmed.