Missing 21-year-old found after huge police search in Leeds

Police and members of Hannah Barker's family are celebrating after finding missing 21-year-old Hannah Barker safe and well.

Hannah Barker, from Whinmoor, was taken to Pudsey bus station by police after she was found asleep on a grass verge off New Briggate, near to the A64 dual carriageway.

Police are going door to door in Pudsey this afternoon

A passing driver contacted police at 5.39am on Sunday after seeing her.

Police said there were no obvious concerns for her welfare and she asked to be driven to Pudsey bus station.

She had not been reported as a missing person at that time.

This afternoon police announced she had been found safe and well at Bramley Train station.