Micklefield crash: Police name Rothwell man who died after crash with lorry in Leeds village
A Rothwell man who died in a crash with a lorry near a Leeds village has been named by police.
Steve Moore, 72, was killed in the crash on Selby Road (A63), near Micklefield, earlier this month.
It happened at around 2.20pm on December 2 when the black Ford Kuga he was travelling in crashed with a white and red heavy goods vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and are appealing for anyone who witnessed or may have dashcam footage of the incident, or the circumstances leading up to it, to come forward.
Contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, and quote log number 0809 of December 2.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.