Steve Moore, 72, was killed in the crash on Selby Road (A63), near Micklefield, earlier this month.

It happened at around 2.20pm on December 2 when the black Ford Kuga he was travelling in crashed with a white and red heavy goods vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and are appealing for anyone who witnessed or may have dashcam footage of the incident, or the circumstances leading up to it, to come forward.

Steve Moore, 72, was killed in the crash on Selby Road (A63) earlier this month (Photos: WYP/Google)

Contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, and quote log number 0809 of December 2.