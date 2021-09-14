Merrion Street police incident: Man suffers bleed on the brain after being knocked unconscious outside Merrion Centre
A row of shops outside the Merrion Centre are closed due to a police incident.
Officers are guarding a cordon on Merrion Street, with pedestrians being directed away from the area.
Caffe Nero, KFC, the Chilli Shop and Greggs are closed until further notice.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.
Cordon removed
The police cordon, which was in place as forensic investigators looked into the attack, has now been removed.
All shops that were behind the cordon have reopened.
Police statement: Man knocked unconscious after leaving Pryzm nightclub
West Yorkshire Police have released a statement on the incident.
A 23-year-old man has been left with a fractured eye socket and a bleed on the brain after being knocked unconscious during a large fight at 4.41am today.
The fight involved a large group of men who had just left Pryzm nightclub on Woodhouse Lane.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 4.41am today, police received reports of a fight in the vicinity of Merrion Street, Leeds, involving a large group of males who had just left Pryzm nightclub, in Woodhouse Lane.
“One male was seen being punched and kicked on the ground and left unconscious. Officers attended and found the 23-year-old man with serious injuries.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment and found to have a fractured eye socket and cheekbone and a bleed on the brain. His injuries are not considered life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.
“A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and is currently in custody.”
Crime scene investigators arrived at the cordon
Crime scene investigators are now working to gather evidence inside the cordon.
The shops remain closed as of 11.30am.
Here is the location of the incident:
Avoid the area, shop owner warns
