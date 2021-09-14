West Yorkshire Police have released a statement on the incident.

A 23-year-old man has been left with a fractured eye socket and a bleed on the brain after being knocked unconscious during a large fight at 4.41am today.

The fight involved a large group of men who had just left Pryzm nightclub on Woodhouse Lane.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 4.41am today, police received reports of a fight in the vicinity of Merrion Street, Leeds, involving a large group of males who had just left Pryzm nightclub, in Woodhouse Lane.

“One male was seen being punched and kicked on the ground and left unconscious. Officers attended and found the 23-year-old man with serious injuries.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment and found to have a fractured eye socket and cheekbone and a bleed on the brain. His injuries are not considered life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.