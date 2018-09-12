Men stabbed during fight between family members at north Leeds pub

Have your say

A man has been stabbed and another slashed with a knife during an 'altercation' between members of an extended family group.

The brawl broke out at the Lawnswood Arms in Adel yesterday evening, when the group were attending a private event.

One man was stabbed in the arm and another sustained cuts when he tried to intervene.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 6.13pm last night, police were called to an incident at the Lawnswood Arms public house on Otley Road, Adel.

"A 46-year-old man had received a stab wound to his arm during an altercation with another man.

"A 42-year-old man had also received a cut to his arm when he intervened. Both injured men were taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of wounding. He remains in custody.

"All those involved were part of an extended family group. A scene has been cordoned off near to the pub to undergo a search this morning."