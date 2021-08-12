Officers received reports of two cars driving into each other in Knightscroft Avenue, Rothwell, just before 2pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Armed officers were called to the scene as two men were seen carrying weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knightscroft Avenue, Rothwell (photo: Google).

They found two damaged vehicles, which had been abandoned.

Leeds CID are investigating.

A man has been arrested following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the website, quoting log 0799 of August 11.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.