Men seen carrying weapons in Rothwell after cars crash into each other
Armed police were called after men were seen carrying weapons in Rothwell.
Officers received reports of two cars driving into each other in Knightscroft Avenue, Rothwell, just before 2pm yesterday (Wednesday).
Armed officers were called to the scene as two men were seen carrying weapons.
They found two damaged vehicles, which had been abandoned.
Leeds CID are investigating.
A man has been arrested following the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the website, quoting log 0799 of August 11.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.
