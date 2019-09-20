Men jailed for violent street brawl in Yorkshire involving chemicals and weapons

Three men have been jailed for a violent street brawl which stopped traffic and terrified members of the public.

The incident took place in York city centre in April last year when three men started fighting in broad daylight.

Jailed: Christopher Norton (Photo: NYP)

York Crown Court heard today that one defendant, Lee Thomas, approached Simon Turner and Christopher Norton at the junction between Duncombe Place and Museum Street.

Thomas repeatedly punched Norton and threw him to the ground, before Turner threw a bottle of the chemical ammonia over Thomas.

Thomas then removed a large heavy duty bike chain from his body and waved it around at the other men, although he did not hit them with it.

Norton picked up the bottle used by Turner and squirted its contents at Thomas. Norton and Turner then fled the scene.

The chemical left Thomas in serious discomfort and he had to pour water over his face to wash away the ammonia, but he suffered no injuries or burns.

Traffic was stopped as the men brawled and and members of the public watched in fear for their safety.

Thomas was arrested at the scene and Norton and Turner were arrested the following day.

Thomas' clothing was forensically examined and ammonia was found.

On 13 March this year, Simon Turner and Christopher Norton, both aged 38, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely the bottle containing a solution of ammonia.

On 2 September this year, Lee Thomas, aged 44, also pleaded guilty to affray. All three men were remanded in custody pending sentencing.

Today, a judge at York Crown Court jailed all three men and described the ammonia as a “deeply unpleasant and cowardly weapon”.

Simon Turner, previously of Beaconsfield Street, York, received a total sentence of 27 months. His sentence reflected that he had brought the bottle of ammonia to the scene.

Christopher Norton, of no fixed address, received a total sentence of 22 months; this included a sentence for failing to attend court at an earlier hearing.

Lee Thomas, previously of Burdyke Avenue, York, received a total sentence of 12 months; this included a sentence for purchasing a stun gun for his partner.

Detective Constable Al Foy, of York CID, said: “The fight between Thomas, Turner and Norton was a frightening incident for the members of the public present, with ammonia being thrown and a heavy-duty chain brandished.

"I would like to thank the many members of the public who gave statements to the police and who attended court to give evidence.

“It was fortunate that no one was seriously injured during the incident. As the judge said, Turner and Norton had no idea of the strength of the ammonia or its likely effect when they threw it into Thomas’ face.

“York is a safe city and the immediate custodial sentences given to Turner, Thomas and Norton make it an even safer place.”

