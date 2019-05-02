Men charged over assault at Leeds train station

Have your say

Three men will appear in court after being charged over an incident at Leeds train station in which a man was left with life changing injuries.

Zak Higgins, 19, of Lanark Drive, Mexborough, has been charged with one count of GBH and one count of ABH.

Leon Squires, 20, of Grange Way, Doncaster, has been charged with one count of ABH and one count of common assault.

Ben Pickering, 18, of Hollywell Lane, Rotherham has been charged with one count of ABH.

They will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on May 23.

The charges relate to an incident in which two men were assaulted in Leeds train station on Saturday, February 2.

A 29-year-old man sustained minor injuries and a 23-year-old man remains in hospital with what are believed to be life-changing injuries.