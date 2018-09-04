Member of public hit by stolen Leeds Mercedes driven dangerously across Yorkshire

An innocent member of the public was hit by a stolen car which had been taken during a burglary in Leeds.

This grey Mercedes was found abandoned in Bradford by West Yorkshire Police officers on Monday.

The car had been stolen during a burglary in Leeds before being driven dangerously and 'colliding with an innocent member of the public'.

PC Martin Willis said: "Someone's pride and joy abandoned in Bradford this afternoon after being stolen in a burglary in Leeds, then driven dangerously and colliding with an innocent member of the public. #nowords."

