Mechanic with no driving licence seriously injured biker in Leeds hit and run crash

A mechanic seriously injured a motorcyclist in a hit and run crash when he drove dangerously in one of his customer's cars.

Dale Walmsley left the biker in the road with pelvic injuries following the collision at the junction of Armley Ridge Road and Cockshott Lane, Armley.

Leeds Crown Court heard Walmsley does not have a driving licence and caused the collision in a Volvo he had taken without permission.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said a motor trader had taken the vehicle to Walmsley to carry out repair work.

The prosecutor said: "He had taken his car to the defendant for a number of years to repair.

"He was unaware he did not have a full licence at the time and did not have full consent."

The court heard Walmsley, 36, decided to take the car to the shop on October 21 last year.

The collision happened around 3pm when the defendant pulled out at a junction into the path of of the motorcyclist.

Read more: Leeds takeaway bosses jailed after £50,000 of cannabis found in freezer

The court was shown helmet camera footage of the collision as the 23-year-old victim was knocked of the motorcycle and onto the bonnet of the Volvo.

Walmsley then drove off as members of the public went to help the injured man.

He suffered fractures to his pelvis and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The victim spent two days in hospital and was on crutches for six weeks after the incident.

Police traced the owner of the Volvo who told them he had taken the vehicle to be repaired by Walmsley.

Read more: Murder accused refuses to leave cell for court hearing over death of Leeds student Bethany Fields

The man then contacted Walmsley who said he had "had a little bump and was his way to the station to sort it out."

Walmsley, of Whingate Avenue, Armley, was arrested later that day and admitted to police he did not have a full licence.

The prosecutor said: "He said he just didn't the motorcyclist, panicked and drove off after the collision."

He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Walmsley was given 250 hours of unpaid work and ordered to take part in a five-day rehabilitation programme.