McDonald's release statement after armed robbery at York Road restaurant

Have your say

McDonald's have declined to state how much cash was taken during an armed robbery at their York Road restaurant this morning.

Masked men wielding metal bars struck at the Killingbeck fast food outlet at 8.20am, as a security vehicle was collecting takings.

Nobody was hurt but the robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

McDonald's on York Road

The restaurant has now re-opened after police finished their investigations at the scene.

A spokesman for the fast food chain said:-

"We can confirm there was an incident at the Killingbeck restaurant this morning at around 8.20am.

"No staff or customers were injured and we are providing support to our restaurant team.

McDonald's on York Road

"The restaurant is currently closed at the request of the police and we are currently working with the police to help in their investigations."