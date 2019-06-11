Masked robbers armed with knives threaten Leeds post office staff after bursting through ceiling

Staff in a Halton Moor post office were left terrified after they were threatened by masked men who burst through the ceiling.

Three men broke into Barry's Premier store and Post Office in Halton Moor Avenue through the floor of the flat above.

Barry's, Halton Moor (Photo: Google).

-> Raider bragged 'we are LS12 burglars' after duo ransacked Leeds house

It happened at 10.50am on Monday.

The men threatened staff with knives and stole a 'substantial' amount of cash, according to police.

They escaped in a silver Ford Fiesta bearing the false registration SP14KXT.

Last month, thieves blew up a cash machine at a post office in Gipton, tearing down half the roof in the process. The owner had been robbed at gunpoint just a week earlier.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of Leeds District CID, said: “No-one was injured but staff were left badly shaken after being threatened by these men who had burst in through the ceiling.

“We believe the suspects will have been preparing their way in from the flat above for some time prior to the robbery, and we would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in the hours leading up to incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has seen the silver Ford Fiesta abandoned anywhere since the incident.”

Anyone any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190293034 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.