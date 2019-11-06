Masked gang of males carry out armed robbery at Harehills Mini-Mart
A masked gang of males carried out an armed robbery at Harehills Mini-Mart, police said.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 1:43 pm
At 9.10pm on Saturday (November 2) police received a report of an armed robbery at Harehills Mini-Mart, in Harehills Lane.
Three masked males carrying knives threatened staff before stealing cash, cigarettes and bottles of spirits.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190563968 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.