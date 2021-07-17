Marsh street crash: Man taken to hospital after three car crash as BMW driver and passenger flee scene

A man was taken to hospital after a three car crash near Leeds city centre.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 2:13 pm

It happened at about 4.30pm on Friday, September 16 in Marsh Lane, Burmantofts.

The crash involved a BMW 318, VW Golf and BMW 520.

The driver and a passenger of the BMW 318 ran off from the scene.

The crash happened at about 4.30pm in inMarsh Lane. Photo: Google.
One of the other drivers was taken to hospital.

He sustained minor injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.