Man's body found at popular Yorkshire holiday beach
The body of a man has been found on a beach in a popular tourists destination.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 12:53 pm
The body was found on the beach at Flamborough Head, near Bridlington, this morning (Tuesday, October 29).
Officers from Humberside Police were called by a member of the public at around 9.40am to an area of the beach, near to the lighthouse.
Emergency services are currently in attendance.
A statement by the police force said: "Enquiries are in their very early stages."