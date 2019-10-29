Man's body found at popular Yorkshire holiday beach

The body of a man has been found on a beach in a popular tourists destination.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 12:53 pm
A man's body was found on the beach at Flamborough Head, near Bridlington.

The body was found on the beach at Flamborough Head, near Bridlington, this morning (Tuesday, October 29).

Officers from Humberside Police were called by a member of the public at around 9.40am to an area of the beach, near to the lighthouse.

Emergency services are currently in attendance.

A statement by the police force said: "Enquiries are in their very early stages."