Man's body found at popular Yorkshire holiday beach

The body was found on the beach at Flamborough Head, near Bridlington, this morning (Tuesday, October 29).

Officers from Humberside Police were called by a member of the public at around 9.40am to an area of the beach, near to the lighthouse.

Emergency services are currently in attendance.