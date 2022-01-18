Thames Valley Police has warned members of the public not to approach Jason Milner and to call 999 immediately if they do see him.

The force issued the guidance as it appealed for help in tracing the 34-year-old, who absconded from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire on Thursday.

Police are searching for Jason Milner after he escaped from custody.

Milner is described as being stocky and approximately 5ft 7in, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He speaks in a Yorkshire accent and is believed to frequent Wakefield.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Milner. If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead."

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call Thames Valley Police via 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220017152.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.