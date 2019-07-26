Man with arthritis caught driving at 78mph in a 30mph zone with heroin in the car

A 30-year-old man who walked into court using a crutch has pleaded guilty to driving dangerously after being caught doing 78mph in a residential area.

David Foster pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously and also possession of class A drug heroin after an incident near Newmillerdam in Wakefield.

Leeds Magistrates' Court heard today that Foster, of Church View Road, Penistone in Barnsley, was driving just before 10pm on January 9 last year at 78mph in a 30mph zone at Boyne Hill and School Hill in Wakefield during a police chase.There was barely any visibility and he took a bend at speed.

However, the court heard that the offence was so serious that it could not be dealt with within the sentencing parameters of the magistrates' court. The case was adjourned so it can be referred to Leeds Crown Court for sentence.

Anjum Nazir, mitigating said the heroin was a small amount and was "leftovers" and that his client had mobility issues, has arthritis, was on benefits and lived with his parents.

District Judge Charlotte Holland said: "You pleaded guilty today and will get full credit for that but these (offences) are too serious to be dealt with at magistrate's court, the sentencing powers are not enough.

"You know the serious position you are in. I will adjourn to Leeds Crown Court where a custodial sentence is almost inevitable."

Foster was banned from driving in the interim and ordered to pay a £50 fine with a £30 surcharge for the drug offence which will be deducted from his benefits.

The case was adjourned until August 16 at Leeds Crown Court.