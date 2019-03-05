Man who stole ex’s dog from East Yorkshire home is jailed

A man who stole his ex’s dog from her East Yorkshire home has been jailed for two years.

Kevin Rhowbotham of Bamby Moor, near Pocklington, was sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to at Hull Crown Court on Friday to blackmail, burglary, and harassment.

Rhowbotham became obsessed by a woman he met while dog walking – although their relationship had ended he continued to harass his victim, culminating in a burglary at her home in Newton Upon Derwent and the kidnap of her pet Bichon Frise dog, Louis.

The dog was found at his home and was safely reunited with his worried owner.

DC Martin Pepper, who was investigating the case, said: "Kevin Rhowbotham preyed on his ex partner, harassing her and ultimately breaking into her home and stealing what was most precious to her, her beloved dog, Louis. Thankfully Louis was not harmed and was reunited with his owner.

"As well as being sentenced to two years in prison, Kevin Rhowbotham was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and was made subject to an indefinite restraining order. The restraining order prevents him from contacting his victim and hopefully will give some comfort to both her and her family after this traumatic incident."