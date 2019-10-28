Man who spat in policeman's face arrested by Leeds officers

Jamie Glover, 31, was caught on video spitting at the officer from just inches away – covering the man’s face, neck and hitting him in the eye.

Glover, of Wyvern Close, Batley, was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker at York Magistrates’ Court.

He was due to appear for sentencing on Tuesday 22 October, but failed to show.

An appeal was put out to find his whereabouts.

British Transport Police shared an update at 2.10am on Saturday, October 26 to say Glover had been arrested.

Officers said: "Arrested this evening by BTP Leeds Officers and will appear in court in the morning."

The incident happened at about 1pm on Friday, October 18 when Glover had been part of a group acting drunkenly on board a train from Huddersfield.

Video footage captured Glover spitting in the officer's face. Photo provided by the British Transport Police.

The concerned train manager called officers, who met the group at York station.

Glover ignored warnings about his behaviour and continued to shout and swear.

He was arrested and taken to a waiting police van.