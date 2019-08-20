Man who killed friend in brutal hammer attack is jailed for life

A man who beat his friend to death with a hammer over a house sale dispute has been jailed for life.

Abdul Kapde, 49, carried out the 'violent and sustained' attack on Firoz Ibrahim Pargarkar earlier this year after the two got into a dispute over a £20,000 debt.

Highfield Court in Batley, where the attack occurred

Leeds Crown Court heard how the argument unfolded as a result of Mr Pargarkar owing the defendant the money for the sale of his house.

Kapde viciously attacked him with a hammer at Highfield Court in Batley on January 3, and he was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries.

Mr Pargarkar, 46, sadly succumbed to his injuries around seven weeks later on February 24.

The court heard how Kapde approached police officers the same day as the incident admitting to the crime, and was arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

READ MORE: Yorkshire Ripper hoaxer Wearside Jack dies at the age of 63

Kapde, of Highfield Court, was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter following a five-day trial and was sentenced on Tuesday to life with a minimum of 14 years.

Speaking after the case, Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry team, said: “This was a violent and sustained attack on Mr Pargarkar and the injuries he sustained were catastrophic.

“The defendant and victim were friends of many years and their disagreement stemmed from a £20,000 debt which was owed to Kapde for the sale of his house.

“We welcome the sentence which has been handed to Kapde and hope that this brings some closure and comfort to the family and loved ones of Mr Pargarkar.”