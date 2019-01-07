Man wanted in Czech Republic after drugs offences may be in Harehills area of Leeds

A man wanted in the Czech Republic to serve the remainder of a sentence for drugs offences could be in Leeds, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help in finding Ladislav Stojka, aged 58, who is to be extradited.

It is believed he may be in Harehills, police said.

Anyone who has information on Stojka’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190007377.