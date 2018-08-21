Man wanted for murder in Albania could be in Leeds, police warn

A man wanted for murder in Albania could be in Leeds, Metropolitan Police have warned.

Detectives are searching for a 34-year-old wanted for murder in Albania.

Granit Shehu is accused of shooting his victim during a fight on September 16 2015.

He is white, 5ft 9in, with short, brown hair, and has links to London, Eastbourne, Leeds and the West Midlands.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Shehu if they see him, but to contact the Metropolitan Police Extradition Unit on 020 7230 3191 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

