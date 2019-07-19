Man tried to burn down chip shop and set himself on fire

A man who tried to burn down a chip shop set himself on fire as he ran away from the flames.

Lubos Filek, 40, became engulfed in a ball of flames as he ran away from a burning fish and chip shop in Selby.

Lubos Filek set himself on fire when he tried to burn down a chip shop. Photo provided by North Yorkshire Police.

Emergency services were called to Abbey Fisheries at 3.50am on March 21 after residents spotted the blaze.

Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment Filek, of Holmes Avenue, ran away from the building as the fire spread.

However, the flames caught his clothes and he was set on fire.

He suffered burns to his hands and body.

Filek got rid of some items of clothing in an alleyway nearby.

They were still smouldering when officers found them.

Firefighters managed to stop the blaze spreading to neighbouring properties and their investigations later proved that the fire was started deliberately with an accelerant.

More than £100,000 of damage was caused,

After DNA tests identified Filek, he was arrested but refused to comment, denied setting the fire and claimed to be at his girlfriend's home at the night of the fire.

North Yorkshire Police said that to this day he has refused to tell detectives why he carried out the crime.

However, when the case reached court, Filek pleaded guilty to the charge of arson reckless as to whether life endangered.

He was jailed at York Crown Court today for five years and eight months.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Peter Smith who led the investigation by York CID, said: “The huge blaze started by Filek could have caused untold damage to innocent people and neighbouring buildings. It’s surprising nobody was seriously hurt or killed.

“The fire spread very quickly – so quickly in fact that it appears to have caught Filek totally by surprise as he ignited himself along with the building.

“Thankfully, we were able to identify and track down this offender very quickly and we’re grateful for the information provided to us by members of the Selby community.

“Filek never explained why he did it or gave any reason for his actions, but that didn’t stop us building a case against him that has resulted in a significant prison sentence today. North Yorkshire is safer when criminals like him are behind bars.”

