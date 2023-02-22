Man to stand trial over the murder of ‘beautiful’ Leeds mum in her own home

Rawden Ibbitson was charged with killing 35-year-old Jennifer Andrews at Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley, last year.

Ibbitson, who is being held on remand, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning for a preliminary hearing. The court was told that a psychiatric report into the defendant is still awaited, but should be available by next week. A pre-trial review is planned for March with the start date of his trial pencilled in for May 2.

Police were called to Miss Andrew’s house in Lower Wortley at 11.59pm on June 6 last year following reports that a woman had been assaulted. When they arrived at the house they found Miss Andrews with serious injuries.

Jennifer Andrews died following a serious assault at her home on Bangor Grove.

She was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later. Ibbitson, also of Bangor Grove, was arrested and interviewed before being charged with murder and possession of a Stanley knife.

A statement from her family said at the time: “Jenni was such a beautiful and friendly person who was very much loved by us all, she was an excellent mother.

"We are absolutely heartbroken and ask that people respect our privacy at what continues to be a very difficult time for ourselves and all those who knew and loved Jenni.”